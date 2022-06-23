Ludhiana: STF arrests man, recovers 2.05 kg heroin

The Ludhiana unit of the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab Police arrested a man, and recovered 2.05 kg heroin from him along with Rs 8 lakh.

The STF also recovered eight four-wheelers, including SUVs, three motorbikes and three scooters from him.

The accused was identified as Akash Chopra alias Honey, 31, of Mohalla Gurmel Park on Tibba road of Ludhiana. Police said that he was into drug peddling for the past seven years and is already facing trial in several cases.

Ludhiana STF incharge inspector Harbans Singh said that the arrest was made after STF got information that Honey was going to deliver a consignment on Tajpur road on his two-wheeler.

When frisked, STF sleuths recovered 1.25 kg heroin from his scooter along with an electronic weighing machine and empty packets. Later, STF conducted a raid at his house and recovered 800 gm heroin and Rs 8 lakh.

Inspector Singh said, “The accused used to assist his father at their tea stall in the new court complex. Following his involvement in criminal activities, his parents had disowned him. He bought property and luxury cars with money he got from selling drugs. He had installed tinted window panes on his cars and hooters. He had also pasted VIP stickers on the vehicles so that his vehicles were not stopped at checkpoints. He also became a financier and gave money on loan to get interest.”

An FIR under the section 21 of NDPS Act was lodged against the accused at STF police station, Mohali.