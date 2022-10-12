scorecardresearch
Ludhiana: STF arrests Malaysia returnee man with 2.93 kg heroin

The accused was identified as Palwinder Singh alias Pinder Brar (32), a resident of Phase-2, Dugri of Ludhiana.

Ludhiana man arrested with heroin.

The Ludhiana unit of Punjab Police’s anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) arrested a man and recovered 2.93 kg of heroin from his possession. The police have also named his wife and brother-in-law in the FIR for allegedly supplying heroin.

STF Ludhiana Range in-charge Inspector Harbans Singh said that they received information that Palwinder was bringing heroin from Chandigarh and then supplying it in Ludhiana.

“On the basis of the tip-off, a special checkpoint was established near Hotel K Mall. He was stopped for checking and when he was frisked, the team recovered 2.93 kg heroin, an electronic weighing machine and 210 empty pouches from the scooter,” he said.

A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at STF Mohali police station.

Inspector Harbans added that during questioning, it was revealed that the accused had returned from Malaysia around two years ago after he was suffering losses in his business. “Around 1.5 years ago he got involved in drug peddling,” he said

He further added that the accused informed the STF that the heroin recovered from his possession was handed over to him by his wife Tanu and brother-in-law Amandeep Jethi of Khamano. Following this, both his wife and brother-in-law were named in the case.

