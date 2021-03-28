Ludhiana starts vaccinating people in their mohallas, at the doorsteps

A person getting vaccinated in the ‘Vaccine at Doorsteps’ camp on Saturday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Ludhiana administration has started its special doorstep vaccination drive four days ahead of schedule with vaccination camps in mohallas amid rising inquiries from people. The drive was to start from April 1 earlier, but it began on March 26 with a mobile vaccination camp in Partap Nagar, in the ward of Congress councillor Mamta Ashu.

On Friday at the camp, 106 persons were inoculated with their first dose. Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Saturday launched Covid vaccination camps at Housing Board colony and another at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Ji in Model Town Extension locality of the city. Mamta inaugurated the free vaccination camp at Housing Board colony where 128 people got the dose on Saturday. 100 persons got themselves vaccinated at Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh ji.

Sharma added under the ‘Vaccine at Doorsteps’ initiative, there is no need to go and stand in the queue at the vaccination centre as now health teams will visit particular area/factory/village/residential society or private and commercial establishments.

Sita Ram (61), a resident Housing Board colony, said,”I am a diabetic but I was confused whether to get myself vaccinated or not. Friday, we heard public announcements and even Saturday morning, area councillor’s representatives came to every house in the locality asking people to come for vaccination at 11 am in the nearby government school, so we made up our mind.”

His wife Kamlesh Rani (58), who is diabetic and hypertension patient, also got her first dose.

Sanjeev Bittu, who is a second-hand car dealer in Rarewala market near Model Town, got his first dose from Baba Deep Singh Gurdwara in Model Town Extension. He said, “I am a regular devotee here and I saw a huge board outside gurdwara yesterday, so I came to get myself vaccinated against Covid-19. Otherwise, I was reluctant to go to a hospital fearing a rising number of Covid cases. I have a lot of public dealing and hence, I decided to go for it finally…”

Balwinder Singh, a retired Armyman, said,”I live in Sherpur area but I daily come to this gurdwara to pay respects. I decided to get my first dose of Covishield. I am 56-year-old and I have no ailment.”

These camps will continue in the coming days as well. On Sunday, it will be at Haibowal area in councillor Rashi Aggarwal’s area and also at Sarabha Nagar Gurdwara in councillor Amrit Varsha Rampal’s area. Many industrialists have also asked the administration to organise camps in their association offices or inside the factory premises which will be started from April 1 onwards, said the DC.

Sunil Kapoor, husband of councillor Seema Kapoor, was in Housing Board colony. He said, “A number of residents could not go to hospital due to one or other engagement and hence they are coming forward. Earlier, people were shying away from receiving the jab but now with vaccine being administered near their homes, they are coming forward.”