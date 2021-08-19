Ludhiana starts special camps for vaccinating all govt school teachers

The Ludhiana district administration, with the aim of inoculating all government teachers, has decided to hold dedicated vaccination camps for Covid jabs for its teachers.

Inaugurating the first camp on Wednesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Nodal Officer of vaccination, Dr Nayan Jassal, said that all 3512 teachers and 1065 non-teaching staff in government primary schools will be inoculated very soon as per the directions issued by the state government.

The nodal officer further appealed to all government teachers to participate in the camp in numbers so that the goal of vaccinating all teaching and non-teaching staff in government schools could be achieved. She stated that no one would be allowed to attend in-person classes if they are not vaccinated.

Dr Jassal also mentioned that in order to ensure the safety of children in schools, the state government has also mandated complete inoculation of all school staff, be it teaching or non-teaching.

She added that more such camps would be organised in the coming days so as to facilitate school staff to get the jabs at a place of their convenience. DEO primary, Jaswinder Kaur, Deputy DEO Kuldeep, and others were present on Wednesday during the inauguration of the camp.