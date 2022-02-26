Ludhiana starts helpline for people from district who are stranded in Ukraine

A helpline number — 80540-02351 — has been set up by the District Administration of Ludhiana for information of students and other persons hailing from the district who are stranded in Ukraine. The main purpose of the helpline is to gather information about people stranded in Ukraine and pass the same onto the state government for further action.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, Varinder Kumar Sharma, said that information of people stranded in Ukraine belonging to the district was being collected so that this could be further relayed to the Union Ministry of External Affairs through the state government.

Sharma appealed that the family members of the people belonging to the district, who are stranded in Ukraine, to come forward and tell authorities the names of their relatives in Ukraine, their father’s name, address in Ludhiana, mobile number, passport number, university/college name, their address and phone/mobile number in Ukraine on the helpline number 80540-02351 as soon as possible.