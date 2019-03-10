Ludhiana: Speeding car plunges into canal, four die

Four persons, including two siblings, died after a speeding car plunged into Sidhwan Canal at Sarabha Nagar of Ludhiana late on Friday.

The eyewitnesses told police that the Hyundai i20 car was being driven rashly and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle crashing through the canal railings and plunged into water around 11 pm. All four occupants in the car drowned.

Police and onlookers who gathered at the site took out the four and rushed them to different hospitals, but none of them could be saved. While two were taken to Raghunath Hospital, two others were taken to Deepak Hospital and DMCH in an ambulance, a police vehicle and two private vehicles.

The deceased were identified as Kashish Arora (21), a resident of Model Town Extension, siblings Bhavneet Singh Juneja (27) and his sister Sanya (24), residents of Dugri, and Divesh Chander Narayan Singh (25) from Lucknow.

Police said that the car belonged to Arora and that he was driving it.

“Divesh had come to Ludhiana to appear in an IELTS exam. All four were old friends and had gone out for dinner. They were returning when the accident happened. The car turned turtle in water due to which all four drowned,” said Sub-inspector Kulbir Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sarabha Nagar police station.

Post-mortem of the bodies was done at civil hospital. Sarabha Nagar police have filed an inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC.

The SHO said that CCTV footage has been procured from a nearby camera, which clearly shows that the driver lost control and crashed through the railings.