scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Ludhiana launches special drive to shift stray cattle on roads to gaushalas

The stray cattle that pose a threat to motorists will be picked from roads and transported in special vans allotted for the purpose.

stray cattleThe drive has been initiated to make the city roads safe. (File)

With an aim to make the city roads safe for motorists, Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal Wednesday launched a drive to shift cattle straying on city roads to gaushalas (cow shelter).

The stray cattle that pose a threat to motorists will be picked from roads and transported in special vans allotted for the purpose.

After launching the drive, Gogi kickstarted the cleaning work on the land opposite the sub-registrar’s office at Hambran road. The cleanliness drive has been launched under the banner of ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’.

The municipal officials said that the drive to lift the stray animals is being taken up in association with the management of Govind Godham Gaushala and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). Gogi said that the drive has been initiated to make the city roads safe.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district

On the cleanliness drive, Gogi said that once the government land is fully cleaned, it would be temporarily used for parking purposes, and would benefit the people visiting the office of the sub-registrar.

The legislator appealed to the residents to support the municipal corporation in keeping the city clean and urged them to hand over segregated wet and dry waste to the waste collectors and desist from dumping waste in water bodies and open spaces. He said that camps would be organised to spread awareness on solid waste management.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 17:43 IST
Next Story

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Juhi Chawla and others return from Jaisalmer

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close