Ludhiana launches special drive to shift stray cattle on roads to gaushalas

With an aim to make the city roads safe for motorists, Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal Wednesday launched a drive to shift cattle straying on city roads to gaushalas (cow shelter).

The stray cattle that pose a threat to motorists will be picked from roads and transported in special vans allotted for the purpose.

After launching the drive, Gogi kickstarted the cleaning work on the land opposite the sub-registrar’s office at Hambran road. The cleanliness drive has been launched under the banner of ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’.

The municipal officials said that the drive to lift the stray animals is being taken up in association with the management of Govind Godham Gaushala and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). Gogi said that the drive has been initiated to make the city roads safe.

On the cleanliness drive, Gogi said that once the government land is fully cleaned, it would be temporarily used for parking purposes, and would benefit the people visiting the office of the sub-registrar.

The legislator appealed to the residents to support the municipal corporation in keeping the city clean and urged them to hand over segregated wet and dry waste to the waste collectors and desist from dumping waste in water bodies and open spaces. He said that camps would be organised to spread awareness on solid waste management.