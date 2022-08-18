Ludhiana: Six-year old dies after kite string slits his throat

A 6-year-old child died after a plastic string, used to fly kites, slit his throat in Ludhiana. The incident occurred at Gill Road when the child was travelling with his parents on a scooter.

The victim was identified as Daksh Giri of Ishar Nagar. The Sadar Police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused for causing death due to negligence.

Dhruv Giri, father of the victim, said that on Monday, “My wife was sitting on the pillion seat and our son Daksh was standing on the foot mat of the scooter. When we reached Gill Canal Bridge a plastic kite string entangled around his neck and slit his throat”. Dhruv stated that he rushed Daksh to the hospital with the help of locals, where he succumbed to the injuries.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO at police station Sadar, said that a case under section 304A of IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused. The police are trying to trace the accused.

The victim was a kindergarten student.