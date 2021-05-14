Ludhiana: Six drown in a pond in Mangarh village, CM announces ex-gratia

The four other kids immediately jumped into the pond to try and save him, but they too got sucked in.

Five children — four of who were siblings — and a man who tried to rescue them, drowned in a pond at Mangarh village of Ludhiana on Friday.

Police said that the children, aged between 4 and 10 years, were playing near the pond when one of them accidentally slipped and fell. The four other kids immediately jumped into the pond to try and save him, but they too got sucked in.

A passerby, identified as Rahul (22), saw the children drowning and immediately jumped into the pond to help, but he too drowned.

Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal confirmed that all six people drowned in the incident. Police, with the help of divers, fished out all the bodies and have sent them to civil hospital for autopsies.

Sub-inspector Harsh Pal Singh Chahal, SHO of Koomkalan police station, said that five children aged 4 to 10, died after they drowned in a pond. “After one of the kids slipped, four others jumped in to save him, but they too drowned. A passerby, Rahul, tried to help but he too drowned and died,” said the SHO.

The deceased were identified as Priya (4), Monu (6), Chhoti (8), Laxmi (10)– the four siblings from Mukesh Da Vehra in the village Mangarh, and Mohammad Kaleem (10). The rescuer who died was identified by his first name, Rahul (22), a resident of of Gill colony.

SHO said that all deceased were migrants and from economically weaker families.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 for each of five children who drowned and also for the family of the rescuer who died while trying to save them.