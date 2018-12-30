Ludhiana: SIT records Daljeet Singh Cheema’s statement

THE REPORT on desecration cases of Guru Granth Sahib was nearing conclusion and would be submitted in Faridkot session court after it was completed, said IG Kunwarpartap Singh, who heads the special investigation team (SIT) probing the cases, said Saturday.

“As the High Court’s stay is on regarding the report, we are waiting for a go-ahead from the HC. We may call a few more persons, depending upon the requirement of the investigation of the report,” he told mediapersons in Faridkot.

The IG was in Faridkot as former SAD Minister Daljeet Singh Cheema appeared before the SIT. Cheema had been summoned on December 24 to appear before the SIT on December 29 at Faridkot. Neither IG nor Cheema revealed details of the session, which continued for nearly an hour Saturday.

Cheema said, “It is part of the investigation and I have cooperated with the SIT.” The IG said, “He cooperated with us.

Our entire team will sit together while compiling the report and hence will take action as per law against the persons found guilty. If needed persons who have been called earlier, can also be called again.”

Till date, nearly 200 persons have recorded their statements before the SIT, including former CM Parkash Singh Badal, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and actor Akshay Kumar.