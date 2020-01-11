Ludhiana: Sidhu Moose Wala in fresh controversy, NRI woman says he ‘threatened’ her

Sidhu Moose Wala Sidhu Moose Wala

An NRI woman from Canada has filed a complaint against Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moose Wala for allegedly ‘issuing threats’.

In the complaint received at NRI police station in Moga, the woman has also apprehended danger to her life and that of her family from the popular Punjabi singer.

The woman, a Canadian citizen and a native of Moga, in her complaint has told police that Sidhu Moose Wala had come to Canada in 2017 as a student and they became friends. Soon their families also started knowing each other and they had good family relations. She has further claimed that later Moose Wala’s parents also reached Canada and there were talks of their marriage. However, it did not materialize. She further claims in the complaint that many a times she helped Moose Wala financially. However, their relations got strained later. She has claimed that Moose Wala has now been issuing her threats on phone and she apprehends danger to her life from him. She has apprehended that Moose Wala can harm her and her family.

Confirming that complaint has been received, Harjinder Kaur, SHO NRI police station Moga, said that the complainant woman is married and she has also submitted an international phone number alleging she is getting threats from it. “The number is of England. She has alleged that Moose Wala had met her in Canada in 2017 and he was then a student. She also claims that she helped him financially and later there were talks of them getting married but they did not materialize. Relations between families strained and now she is being threatened. She has apprehended danger to her life and to her family from Moose Wala. We are probing the complaint,” said SHO.

She further added that both the sides have been called to present their sides of the matter and Moose Wala has been contacted on phone. “His father is in touch us and he has denied of the phone number being theirs. We have also called Moose Wala to record his statement,” she added. SHO added that the complainant woman is native of Moga district.

Few months back, Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala who hails from Moosa of Mansa, had run into another controversy for allegedly misusing the name of 18th century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago in his track ‘Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi’ and SAD and other panthic bodies had demanded his arrest for hurting Sikh sentiments and disrespecting Mai Bhago. He had apologized later saying that he had ‘no intention to disrespect Mai Bhago’ or to ‘offend anyone’.

