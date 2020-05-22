Ludhiana: Shops reopen with strict rules, discounts

Relaxation during the Lockdown 4.0. Salesmen at a showroom in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Relaxation during the Lockdown 4.0. Salesmen at a showroom in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

After remaining closed for several days due to the Covid-19 pandemic, shops are reopening with offers and discounts to attract more customers.

Ludhiana’s Nilibar store is offering a free 60 ml sanitiser on every bill, and people entering the store are also being given free masks, even if they are wearing one.

“The store opened on Monday and we did not get many customers yesterday, as it was the first day we opened after March 22. However, on Tuesday customers started coming in. A number of them are still reluctant to shop by personally visiting and we have arranged a personal shopping assistant for them. They can call on a particular number, and the person concerned will arrange their shopping via video call. Delivery will be done within Ludhiana free of cost. A number of customers are not comfortable in online payment and hence they give cash on delivery,” said Sonu Nilibar, the owner.

On Tuesday, a customer from Canada spent more than Rs 1.5 lakh via online shopping, he added.

PP Singh, owner of Demarte garment store on Mall Road, said, “We have offered 10 per cent discount. No doubt footfall is half as compared to last year during these days, but people have started coming. In addition to this we had introduced a scheme that one can deposit Rs 11,000 and can do shopping worth Rs 15,000 after the shop opens. The duration to shop is of 12 months. Hence, those customers can also come and shop anytime. Thus, we did try to attract people even during lockdown.”

Coronavirus Explained Why the govt changed its mind in just three days and allowed flights

How lockdown has impacted Indian farmers, their yields

Impact of RBI's decisions to slash repo rate, extend loan moratorium Click here for more

Thermal scanning and sanitising has been made mandatory in every store. Similar was the scene at Ghumar Mandi.

Salons also opened on Monday and as of now most of them are only offering haircuts and hair colour. Abhay Girdhar, director of Piazza beauty parlour, said, “We are giving shoe covers and masks to customers before they enter our parlour.

Body temperature is checked and the person is sanitised before entering. Our staff wear caps, gloves, shoe covers, aprons and face shields for protection.”

He further said, “To avoid rush in the salon, clients can come only by prior appointment and no one should accompany them just for company’s sake. We prefer e-payments over cash and even clients above 60 years and less than 12 years should avoid coming to the salon.” No skin and body services will be provided for the next two weeks, he added.

Some eateries are charging hefty fee for home delivery, which is forcing them to go to the restaurant to pick up food.

“Rs 100 delivery charge for a Rs 80 burger is not justified and hence I have no choice but to go to market to buy,” said Aditya Kumar, a customer who was in Model Town Extension Market to buy food items.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana roads were choked with traffic on Wednesday, despite increasing Covid cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd