Ludhiana: Sherpur Chowk ROB likely to be opened for traffic by Feb-end, informs NHAI chairman

An under-construction Sherpur Chowk ROB is nearing completion and likely to be opened for traffic by end of this month. This has been revealed in an official letter addressed to AAP’s MP (Rajya Sabha) Sanjeev Arora by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav.

The NHAI chairman’s letter dated February 10, 2023 was in reply to Arora’s letter dated January 5, 2023, in which he had taken up the issue of pending works relating to Sherpur Bypass and construction of bridges across Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana.

Giving this information here today, Arora said the NHAI chairman in his letter today informed him that “the matter has been examined by NHAI and it is to inform that the construction of ROB at Km 311 of NH-44 (Sherpur Chowk) is nearing completion and likely to be opened for traffic by 28.02.2023. Further, the proposal for construction of 4 bridges across the Sidhwan Canal on Laddowal Bypass is also under consideration.”

Arora on January 5 this year had met the NHAI chairman and submitted him a letter related to the pending works in Ludhiana city. He had apprised the NHAI chairman that a great inconvenience was being faced by public and commuters at large due to pending projects of NHAI in and around Ludhiana. He had sought speedy completion of Sherpur Bypass pending work stating that the pending project was really creating trouble for commuters daily as it took almost 30 minutes to cross 500 meters patch. He had also apprised the NHAI chairman that construction of 4 bridges across Sidhwan Canal towards South City in Ludhiana were yet to see the day of light for which application was pending with NHAI from long. He had requested the chairman to personally look into the matter and do the needful.

“I am thankful to the NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav for considering my requests in the larger public interest”, said Arora, adding that people would feel a sigh of relief once the ongoing construction of ROB is completed and this route is opened for the vehicular traffic. He also thanked the NHAI chairman for considering the proposal of constructing 4 bridges across the Sidhwan Canal on Laddowal Bypass. He said the Ludhiana citizens have been raising a strong demand for construction of these four bridges over the period.