scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Ludhiana shanty fire: Two more kids die during treatment, toll reaches 4

Couple loses 4 of their 6 injured children in fire tragedy

Of seven siblings, one infant had a lucky escape as he was sleeping in his mother's lap. (File)
Listen to this article
Ludhiana shanty fire: Two more kids die during treatment, toll reaches 4
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Two more children died undergoing treatment, six days after they had sustained burns in a fire that gutted a shanty at Mandiyani village of Dakha in Ludhiana district on January 9.

Police said that Parveen (11) died Saturday while his sister Komal (10) died Sunday. Both died while undergoing treatment at PGIMER Chandigarh.
Earlier on January 9, their two siblings Shukra (7) and Mohan (3) had died hours after the incident.

ASI Paramjit Singh, investigating officer in the case, said that of six children who were burnt, four have died. Their two more siblings– Radhika (3) and Aman (5) are still fighting for their lives at PGIMER Chandigarh. “But according to doctors, Radhika has more than 60 per cent burns and Aman has 35 per cent burns. Radhika continues to be very critical,” said the ASI.

Of seven siblings, one infant had a lucky escape as he was sleeping in his mother’s lap. Six others were gutted in fire of which four have died in the painful tragedy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter

Ludhiana rural police said that the incident took place when the six children along with their mother, Sunita, were sleeping inside the hut and had lit an oil lamp to keep themselves warm. Their father Bodhan Ram, a migrant labourer from Bihar, was not home at the time of the incident. As per details, sometime early on Monday morning, the fire broke out at the hut and the plastic sheet which was being used as a roof by the family, melted and fell on the children.

Police filed inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC stating that it was an accident as fire started from an oil lamp inside the shanty.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 20:42 IST
Next Story

Six barge inside police post, assault cops

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close