Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Ludhiana: Seven-year-old girl dies after rape attempt by mother’s paramour

After the girl's death on Tuesday, the police named the girl's mother and Kumar as accused in the FIR and charged them with Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Updated: October 2, 2018 9:12:12 pm
On September 26, when the girl's mother was out for work, he tried to rape the girl and then assaulted her.

A seven-year-old girl who was assaulted by her mother’s paramour succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday at a hospital in Ludhiana. The man had also allegedly tried to rape the girl on September 26.

The 26-year-old accused, the live-in partner of the deceased’s mother (36), brutally assaulted the girl after trying to rape her at their rented accommodation, police said.

According to police, after the assault, the girl fell unconscious and her landlord informed her mother. Police said that the mother first tried to conceal the incident, in a bid to save her lover, by calling it an accident.

However, girl’s maternal uncle informed the police next day and FIR was registered. The uncle told the police that his sister and her live-in partner used to assault the child on daily basis. He added that his sister had three daughters from her marriage of which two died. Later, she left her husband and eloped with Amit Kumar and started living with them. Since then, the seven-year-old girl was being assaulted on daily basis on minor things, the uncle told police.

The police arrested girl’s mother on September 29 while her partner was arrested on Monday night. After girl’s death on Tuesday, police booked the woman and her partner for murder.

During the questioning, Kumar told the police that the girl was a hurdle in their relationship and he wanted to get rid of her and when the woman was out for work, he tried to rape the girl and then assaulted her.

