Follow Us:
Sunday, August 12, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones

Ludhiana: Seven cattleheads found dead

Abohar SP Vinod Chaudhary said preliminary investigations indicated that the animals had died because of suffocation and that a case was registered against unidentified persons.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published: August 13, 2018 12:16:33 am

Seven cattle heads (including four cows) were found dead in Abohar- Malaut Road area Sunday. Another one is under treatment at a gaushala in Daulatpura village.

Abohar SP Vinod Chaudhary said preliminary investigations indicated that the animals had died because of suffocation and that a case was registered against unidentified persons. People had gathered at the spot and even Fazilka SSP also reached the spot.

The bodies were buried after autopsy. SP Abohar said the report was awaited to ascertain the cause of death.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Watch Now
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement