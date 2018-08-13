Ludhiana: Seven cattleheads found dead

Seven cattle heads (including four cows) were found dead in Abohar- Malaut Road area Sunday. Another one is under treatment at a gaushala in Daulatpura village.

Abohar SP Vinod Chaudhary said preliminary investigations indicated that the animals had died because of suffocation and that a case was registered against unidentified persons. People had gathered at the spot and even Fazilka SSP also reached the spot.

The bodies were buried after autopsy. SP Abohar said the report was awaited to ascertain the cause of death.

