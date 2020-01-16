Ludhiana: ‘Set on fire’, woman battles for life, two booked for attempt to murder

Police filed an FIR against two unidentified persons for attempt to murder on the statement of her father. (Representational Image) Police filed an FIR against two unidentified persons for attempt to murder on the statement of her father. (Representational Image)

A day after a woman was allegedly set on fire at her residence in Ludhiana, she continued to battle for life at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) Wednesday with more than 90 per cent burns. Meanwhile, police filed an FIR against two unidentified persons for attempt to murder on the statement of her father.

Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said, “An FIR under the section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered. The girl has more than 90 per cent burns and is on ventilator. We are investigating the case further.”

The woman was allegedly set on fire by two masked men at her residence at 2.30 am Tuesday. She was to get married on January 17. However, police said there’s no evidence of any outsider entering or exiting the house during those hours.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the father of the 29-year old woman, said, “She was going to the washroom for which you have to cross a verandah. Everyone else was sleeping. Suddenly we heard her screams and rushed out. She was engulfed in flames. We have no idea who did this. I did not see anyone coming or fleeing from there. However, my daughter said just one line that ‘two men came and they had their faces covered’. Then she got unconscious and we rushed her to hospital.”

Police, meanwhile, said that the woman is “medically unfit and not in condition to record her statement”. “Chances of her survival are bleak and her condition has deteriorated,” said Additional DCP-2 Jaskiran Singh Teja.

Inspector Amarjeet Singh, SHO division number 6 police station said, “We have checked CCTV cameras and there is no entry or exit of any person during those hours. It is a tricky and mysterious case.”

