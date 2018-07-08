Ludhiana: Two senior Congress leaders clash

High drama was witnessed at Budhlada of district Mansa Saturday after two senior Congress leaders clashed during the visit of PPCC president Sunil Jakhar and party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Asha Kumari. PPCC secretary Fateh Singh Mann alleged his turban was tossed and that senior Congress leader Ranjit Kaur Bhatti passed caste-based remarks at him. He also submitted a police complaint against Bhatti alleging his religious sentiments were hurt and he was subjected to caste-based humiliation.

The entire drama unfolded when Jakhar along with Asha Kumari, AICC secretary Harish Chaudhary and Captain Amarinder Singh’s OSD Sandeep Sandhu reached Budhlada to hear grievances of local leaders and workers. Bhatti, meanwhile, has accused Mann of defaming the party and minting money by fooling people by claiming that he had political connections and could get their works done. She had contested polls last year from Budhlada but lost.

Mann alleged that Bhatti used caste based derogatory remarks against him. “She along with supporters also pulled my beard and tried to thrash me. She accused me of taking money from people which is a false allegation. I left from there but she followed me till outside. I have submitted a police complaint,” he said. Mansa SSP Parambir Singh Parmar said that complaint submitted by Mann would be probed.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App