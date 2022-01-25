Ludhiana SDM meets 109-yr-old, the oldest voter of Jagraon seat

The returning officer-cum-sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Ludhiana, Vikas Hira, on Monday met the oldest voter of Jagraon constituency to celebrate the true spirit of democracy. The woman, Bhagwan Kaur (109), is the wife of Late Bachan Singh, and a resident of Mallah village of Jagraon.

SDM Vikas Hira informed that Kaur had refused to vote by postal ballot and said that she would like to cast her vote by visiting the nearest polling station on February 20. In the spirit of free, fair, and accessible election to all, it was ensured to her family that a vehicle will be provided to her on the polling day. He added that all seniors in Jagraon Assembly seat will be provided with vehicles. SDM Jagraon was accompanied by SVEEP nodal officer, concerned booth level officer and sector magistrate on Monday.