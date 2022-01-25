scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Breaking News

Ludhiana SDM meets 109-yr-old, the oldest voter of Jagraon seat

SDM Vikas Hira informed that Bhagwan Kaur had refused to vote by postal ballot and said that she would like to cast her vote by visiting the nearest polling station on February 20.

Ludhiana |
January 25, 2022 6:18:59 am
Ludhiana, Ludhiana SDM, Jagraon oldest votes, Punjab election, Chandigarh news, Chandigarh, Indian express, Indian express news, Punjab newsSDM Jagraon was accompanied by SVEEP nodal officer, concerned booth level officer and sector magistrate on Monday. (Representational)

The returning officer-cum-sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Ludhiana, Vikas Hira, on Monday met the oldest voter of Jagraon constituency to celebrate the true spirit of democracy. The woman, Bhagwan Kaur (109), is the wife of Late Bachan Singh, and a resident of Mallah village of Jagraon.

SDM Vikas Hira informed that Kaur had refused to vote by postal ballot and said that she would like to cast her vote by visiting the nearest polling station on February 20. In the spirit of free, fair, and accessible election to all, it was ensured to her family that a vehicle will be provided to her on the polling day. He added that all seniors in Jagraon Assembly seat will be provided with vehicles. SDM Jagraon was accompanied by SVEEP nodal officer, concerned booth level officer and sector magistrate on Monday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 25: Latest News

Advertisement