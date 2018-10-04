Ludhiana: ‘Salaries slashed by 65%, will fast unto death’

Protest by SSA/RMSA teachers in Ludhiana after the decision of Punjab Cabinet. (Express Photo byGurmeet Singh) Protest by SSA/RMSA teachers in Ludhiana after the decision of Punjab Cabinet. (Express Photo byGurmeet Singh)

The decision of Punjab Cabinet taken on Wednesday to regularise 8,886 contractual teachers for a basic pay of just Rs 15,000 a month for first three years has invoked a strong protest.

The teachers said that earlier most of them were getting Rs 42,800 a month, which is now being slashed by 65 per cent as a condition to regularise their services that is “cruel and inhumane”.

The teachers will start a fast unto death from October 7 in Patiala.

These teachers – 7,356 hired under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA), 1,194 under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyaan (RMSA), 116 Adarsh schools teachers and 220 model schools teachers – said that they will not accept the meagre salary of Rs 15,000 a month.

The teachers under the banner of Sanjha Adhyapak Morcha burnt effigies of government across the state Wednesday.

Didar Singh Mudki, president SSA/RMSA teachers’ union asked, “Is it even possible to run a household for Rs 15,000 a month for a person who is already running it in Rs 42,800 for years? I cannot even afford to buy medicines for my parents and pay school fee of my children for Rs 15,000.

He added that for the last four months salaries of some teachers have not been paid.

”We will be starting fast unto death from October 7 in Patiala,” he said.

The teachers added that since 2008, the first batch of SSA teachers was awaiting regularisation and now when finally it is being done, their salaries are being slashed, which is a cruel joke with them, their children and families.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App