Ludhiana: SAD worker shot at, Congress worker booked

TWO MEN on a motorbike allegedly opened fire at an Akali Dal worker in Lalton Kalan village in Ludhiana Friday. The SAD worker Manjinder Singh, 45, received three bullet wounds and was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). The Ludhiana police has booked a Congress worker and his unidentified accomplices.

FIR has been registered on the complaint of local SAD leader Surjit Singh, who said that his nephew Manjinder Singh was shot at by two bike-borne men. He said that few minutes before attack, five men in a Fortuner SUV passed from there and stared at him. He identified them as Tarlochan Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Parminder Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Jasjit Singh- all said to be Congress workers.

