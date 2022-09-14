Ludhiana: SAD leader, aides vandalise police station after being challaned for ‘wrong parking’

Ludhiana police on Tuesday booked a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, his nephew and some aides for allegedly barging into a police station, vandalizing property, and misbehaving with police personnel a day earlier.

According to the police, the incident took place after the SAD leader was issued a challan for the alleged wrong parking of his vehicle on Monday.

Police on Tuesday said they had booked SAD general secretary Vipan Kaka Sood, his nephew Shubham Sood and aides Gurvir Singh Makkar alias Ricky, Sanjay Bittu, and Barjinder Singh. All the men named in the FIR were arrested by the police, before being released on bail.

As per details, Vipan Kaka Sood along with his son Abhay Sood had gone to Malhar road on Monday, where he parked his car in a no-parking zone. Inspector Jasbir Singh, SHO, division number 5 police station, issued a challan to Vipin for the offence on Monday. This irked Vipin, who in turn called up his supporters and asked them to reach the police station. After reaching the police station, the men indulged in a spat with the police personnel, which soon spiraled out of control. The SAD leader and his supporters, the police allege, later resorted to pelting stones at the police station and broke the windowpanes. The men fled the spot after the police called in reinforcements to control the situation.

ACP (Civil Lines) Harish Behl said that Sood and four others were booked under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (conspiracy) and 188 (disobedience of the order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC in an FIR registered at division number 5 police station.

“They broke window panes of the SHO’s office after being issued a challan. They were arrested and later released on bail,” said ACP Behl.