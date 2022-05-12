Ludhiana: Rs 15 lakh looted from a factory at gunpoint

At least six armed men, who had their faces covered, allegedly barged into a factory in Focal Point phase 7 of Ludhiana and robbed Rs 15 lakh at gunpoint in broad daylight, Wednesday.

The robbers allegedly opened fire in the air when the factory employees tried to give them a chase.

Sources said that the factory employees were distributing salaries among the workers when the robbers barged inside and escaped with the cash.

Two employees, Pardeep Kumar and Arun Kumar, who were in the accounts department of Fahrenheit Clothing said that they had withdrawn Rs 18 lakh from the company’s account to distribute salaries among the workers. The incident took place allegedly when the were in the process of distributing salaries from a cabin in the factory, while the main gate of the factory was bolted from inside.

They said that a truck laden with raw materials had entered the factory and six robbers barged in with the truck.

Three of them walked towards the cabin and pointed a gun at Pardeep and Arun, while the others went on the first floor of the factory.

Arun stated that one of the accused was holding a gun, while two were armed with sharp edged weapons. The robbers pointed the gun at them and threatened them to handover the cash. The employees did not resist.