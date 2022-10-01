Ludhiana: Robbery-cum-murder suspect dies in CIA custody, probe launched

Two days after the Ludhiana police arrested two persons in a robbery-cum-murder case in Sahnewal, one of the suspects was found dead in the custody of the CIA-1 (Crime Investigation Agency-1) Saturday.

The police said the deceased, Jatinder Kumar alias Chotu, 29, originally from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide inside the lock-up. However, Jatinder’s family demanded that the police show CCTV footage of the lock-up to prove their claim.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma, speaking to The Indian Express, said Jatinder along with his accomplice Paramjit was kept in the same lock-up at CIA-1, where Jatinder “hanged himself to death”.

“It was around 3 am last night when he… hanged himself to death. His accomplice raised an alarm and called cops for help but by then Jatinder had died,” said Sharma.

“We have the CCTV footage of inside the lock-up,” said the officer, adding that a magisterial probe has been initiated into the custodial death and the body has been sent for autopsy.

On the night of September 26, a group of robbers had allegedly barged into a factory in the Jaspal Bangar area of Ludhiana in a case of attempted robbery. The robbers also opened fire, killing factory worker Bhavni Bhikam. The criminals took away 12 bags of nuts and bolts, said the police.

The police had filed an FIR under Sections 459, 460, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act in the case.

Two days later on September 28, the police claimed to have cracked the case with the arrest of Jatinder and Paramjit — both natives of Uttar Pradesh.

The police had seized a revolver, swords, rods, and stolen sacks of nuts and bolts from the suspects.

According to the press statement issued by the police on the day of their arrest, Jatinder and Paramjit had no previous criminal records. Jatinder owned a Mahindra Bolero pick-up vehicle and worked as a driver in the Sahnewal area, the police said.