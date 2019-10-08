Ludhiana road cave-in: Congress councillor’s husband, sons booked for assaulting BJP leader

The Ludhiana police has booked husband and two sons of Congress councillor Indu Thapar from Ward Number 83 for allegedly assaulting a local BJP leader Sunday.

A part of the road in Deep Nagar of Ludhiana caved-in Sunday and an SUV was stuck there for hours. The local BJP leader alleged that he was on the spot when some mediapersons started taking his soundbite. He alleged that Congress councillor’s husband, sons and their accomplices then started thrashing him at the spot.

An FIR has been registered against councillor’s husband, Raju Thapar, their two sons, Chirag Thapar and Deepak Thapar, councillor’s PA, Vikas Goyal, and another accomplice, Badal, on the complaint of BJP leader Gaurav Kalia. They have been booked under Sections 323, 341, 506, 148 and 149 of IPC in an FIR registered at Division Number 8 police station. The local BJP unit on Monday, led by district president Jatinder Mittal, met Ludhiana Police Commissioner and demanded that Section 307 (attempt to murder) be added to the FIR.

In his complaint, Kalia alleged that he had stopped near the Deep Nagar cut on Sunday evening after seeing a cave-in. “I saw that one SUV was stuck after a portion of the road caved-in near Deep Nagar. Meanwhile, a reporter sought my comment on the damaged road. The accused then started abusing and thrashing me and asked the mediaperson ‘who is Kalia to speak against us’.”

“Raju Thapar along with his sons, driver and PA thrashed me badly in front of bystanders. They then fled from the spot and also issued threats”, he alleged.

A video also went viral on social media in which Kalia could be heard screaming for help as the accused allegedly assaulted him.

Investigating officer Navjot Singh said that the accused are yet to be arrested.