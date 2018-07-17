Ludhiana: Residents sore over frequent power cuts

People in Ludhiana protesting over erratic power cuts. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) People in Ludhiana protesting over erratic power cuts. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Even as the state’s power minister as well as the chairman of the Punjab State power corporation limited (PSPCL) are claiming that consumers are provided uninterrupted power supply, the ground situation is different. Erratic power supply due to technical snags has resulted in protests by Ludhiana residents. Local industrialists, too, complained that power supply was badly hit by frequent technical snags.

Power Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar, who was in Bathinda to distribute appointment letters to 153 dependents of deceased PSPCL employees, said, “Despite the demand touching 12,556 MW, farm sector is getting 8 hours supply and even urban areas are facing no power cut. I must congratulate CMD Baldev Singh Sra for this management.”

However, Badish Jindal, president of the Federation of Small-scale Industries Association, said, “On Monday alone, the Gill Road area, which is mixed land use, faced power cut seven times. These were unscheduled cuts and the total duration was nearly two hours. Repeated cuts cause inconvenience.”

The problem is severe in domestic areas. Residents of Model Gram, Ferozepur Road colonies and Haibowal area complained of four-five hour power cuts every other day. Rajiv Tandon, one of those who sat on a dharna at Jagraon Bridge said, “We have been left with no choice but to stage protests. If there is no gap in demand and supply, distribution of power is certainly an issue. PSPCL needs to check on this aspect as they have spent crores on strengthening the distribution network.”

Technical snags occurred in model town feeder, Ferozepur road feeder on July 11 and 12 while on July 14, repair work was carried out in Lalton Kalan feeder and every day 60 per cent of the city faced power cuts for 6-7 hours.

PSPCL chairman and managing director (CMD) Baldev Singh Sra said, “For high-quality power supply in Punjab, action has been initialized to install new 800 MW thermal plant units with supercritical technology at Ropar and Rs 330 crores would be spent among the 105 rural towns with population more than 5000, so that aggregate technical commercial losses come down. Also, an amount of Rs 252.06 crore has been approved for feeder segregation and up-gradation of power supply to rural consumers in 20 districts.”

He added that extra 1371 MVA transformer capacity would be added and 800 km length of new transmission lines would be laid. This would incur another expenditure of Rs 850 crore for which approval of regulatory commission would be obtained.

