Ludhiana: Rape victim’s newborn sold off, six booked

The Ludhiana police Tuesday booked six persons, including two employees of the Civil Hospital in the district, for allegedly selling the newborn baby of a 19-year-old rape victim.

The victim had delivered a baby boy at the Civil Hospital in July last week, police said. However, her family had not reported the rape incident. Refusing to accept the baby, they handed him over to one Surjit Singh, a class IV employee at the hospital.

However, on August 23, the victim’s mother filed police complaint alleging that her daughter was raped by her 32-year old paternal uncle and now they want legal action against him. Sub-inspector Manjit Kaur, SHO Dehlon police station, said that mother claimed that they did not file a complaint earlier as their daughter was unmarried and they feared social boycott.

Police arrested the accused after which it was discovered that the baby delivered by the victim was sold off by Surjit Singh and Jasvir Singh – both sanitary workers at Civil Hospital. They too have been arrested.

However, police said that the main conspirators and dealers – Ajit, Karan and Raj —all three from Ludhiana and identified only by their first name —are still absconding.