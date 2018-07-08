Ludhiana: 12-yr-old rape victim’s daughter handed over to orphanage

The baby was handed over to orphanage representatives on the orders of Dr Surinder Kumar Gupta, head of district child welfare committee. The baby was handed over to orphanage representatives on the orders of Dr Surinder Kumar Gupta, head of district child welfare committee.

Three days after a minor delivered a girl at a hospital in Ludhiana, the baby was handed over to the orphanage, Bal Ghar Dham (Talwandi Khurd), on Saturday. The 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her ex-neighbour and the family has refused to keep the baby, police said.

The baby was handed over to orphanage representatives on the orders of Dr Surinder Kumar Gupta, head of district child welfare committee. Kuldeep Singh Mann, director, Child Line, Ludhiana, said that after the family refused to keep the baby with them, they were ready to take her responsibility. Thus, the baby was handed over to their orphanage.

Ekamdeep Kaur Grewal, manager of the orphanage said that the newborn was brought directly to the orphanage after her mother was discharged from hospital Saturday. The family told police that they do not want to keep the baby so she should be handed over to the orphanage. Family told they were unaware of girl’s pregnancy and she never told them about the incident.

Division number 6 police has already filed a FIR for rape against the accused who has left Ludhiana with his family.

