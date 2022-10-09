scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Ludhiana: Rape victim dies by suicide; accused father absconding

Police said that woman's father was booked under the sections 376, 342 and 323 of IPC in an FIR registered on July 6 last year, after he had allegedly raped her in drunken condition.

The woman's body was cremated after autopsy Sunday and her minor siblings were shifted to their uncle's house, said SHO.

A 22-year old woman, who had filed a rape case against her father last year, allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Mullanpur town of Ludhiana Sunday, the rural police said.

Her mother had died in 2011 and after the rape incident, she was living at the house with her younger sister and a brother. Her father has been absconding since after she filed the rape case. The woman’s uncle and aunt used to take care of them.

Inspector Daljit Singh Gill, SHO Mullanpur Dakha police station said that the woman had been uncer depression after the rape incident and was fed up of extreme poverty that she was facing while taking care of her younger siblings.

He said that police had filed the chargesheet in rape case.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 10:27:10 pm
