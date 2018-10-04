Ludhiana: Rape accused dies after ‘assault’ by minor victim’s relatives, five booked

The post-mortem was conducted at PGIMER on Wednesday, following which an FIR was registered against five persons including two brothers of the girl. The post-mortem was conducted at PGIMER on Wednesday, following which an FIR was registered against five persons including two brothers of the girl.

MOGA police Wednesday booked five persons after a 22-year-old rape accused died of his injuries at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, late on Monday.

Chamkaur Singh from Dosanjh village in Moga died after an alleged assault by family members of the 14-year-old girl whom he had allegedly raped on September 29. The five persons, including two brothers of the rape victim, have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder on complaint of Chamkaur’s brother Tarsem Singh.

Earlier, Chamkaur and his four accomplices, including his brother, were booked on the girl’s complaint for rape. The girl alleged that Chamkaur had barged into her residence when she was alone on September 29 while his brother and three friends were standing outside as guards.

In the meantime, her parents and two brothers reached the spot. Police said that two brothers of the girl, a cousin and two others from her extended family allegedly assaulted Chamkaur with sharp-edged weapons and he lost consciousness due to head injuries. He was rushed to Moga Civil Hospital, then referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, but his condition kept deteriorating and he was further referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, on September 30 where he succumbed to his injuries on October 1.

The post-mortem was conducted at PGIMER on Wednesday, following which an FIR was registered against five persons including two brothers of the girl.

Sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) Mehna police station said that the five have been booked under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). In the earlier FIR, the deceased was booked under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on the complaint of the girl who alleged that earlier too Chamkaur harassed and stalked her.

The SHO added that the medical report of the girl had confirmed rape.

The SHO said that the body was handed over to his family after post-mortem and cremation will be done Thursday morning. No arrests have been made in any of the two FIRs till now.

