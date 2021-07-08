Ludhiana: Rajiv Gandhi’s statue set on fire

Police registered an FIR under sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage).

Two people including a Nihang Sikh were arrested after a statue of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was set on fire at a public park near Peeru Banda Mohalla in Ludhiana Wednesday.

A video of the incident went viral, in which Ramandeep Singh, a Nihang Sikh, alongwith his accomplice Satpal Navi, were purportedly seen pouring petrol on the statue and setting it on fire. Later, they also released another video in which Ramandeep was purportedly heard saying that they did the act in response to local Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand’s announcement that he will get more statues of Rajiv Gandhi installed in the city.

“We cannot tolerate the existing statues of Rajiv Gandhi and he (Mand) is talking of installing more such statues…This is an answer to him…Every statue of Rajiv Gandhi will meet this fate,” Ramandeep allegedly says in the video.

Police registered an FIR under sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), 153A (promoting enmity) of IPC, and sections of the IT Act, Defacement of Property Act, at Salem Tabri police station.