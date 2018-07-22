Ludhiana | Railway employee killed; wife, daughter, her boyfriend held

The trio then hired contract killers who barged into their residence Thursday night and killed him. The trio then hired contract killers who barged into their residence Thursday night and killed him.

A day after a railway employee’s body was found at his residence in Ajit Nagar of Haibowal area in Ludhiana with his throat slit, the police Saturday arrested his 20-year-old daughter as the main conspirator, besides her mother and boyfriend. She also allegedly involved her mother and boyfriend in the plan. The trio then hired contract killers who barged into their residence Thursday night and killed him.

The daughter decided to kill her father because he did not approve of her boyfriend. She also convinced her mother by lying to her, saying her father “molests” her, according to the police. The deceased, Kuldeep Kumar (43), was a helper in the electrical department of the railways.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill, addressing a press conference, said Sudiksha (20) hatched the conspiracy because Kuldeep Kumar was against her meetings with her boyfriend Tarun (21). He did not approve of this relationship. Sudiksha told her mother Geeta (40) that her father “molests” her when she is alone at home.

The accused hired contract killers who are yet to be arrested. The kingpin has been identified as Sagar from SAS Nagar (Mohali). He was promised Rs 2.50 lakh by the trio after job was completed. The Police Commissioner said the accused had confessed their crime.

Geeta works as a lecturer at Arya School in Civil Lines. She told police that her husband used to thrash her daily after getting drunk. She said she agreed for his murder after her daughter alleged that he molests her. The killers allegedly strangled Kuldeep Kumar with a dupatta first and then slit his throat.

Sagar and his accomplices also took away mobile phone and motorbike of the deceased while leaving. In the morning, Geeta and Sudiksha raised an “alarm” that Kuldeep had been found died. They also claimed that they heard no cries during the night. They deliberately slept on first floor while Kuldeep was on ground floor.

The Police Commissioner said Sudiksha had been planning this murder for four months after her father had broken her mobile phone to stop her from talking to Tarun. Accused have been booked at Haibowal police station for murder under section 302 of IPC.

