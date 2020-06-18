Ludhiana-Raikot road is now ‘Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Marg’

School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla also visited the memorial constructed in the village as well as the ancestral house of the martyr. School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla also visited the memorial constructed in the village as well as the ancestral house of the martyr.

The Punjab Public Works Department (PWD) and School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla inaugurated the Ludhiana-Raikot road Wednesday which has been rechristened as ‘Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Marg’.

This 38-km road starts from Bhai Wala Chowk in Ludhiana city and ends at Raikot town via Pakhowal.

Singla said that the road passes through village Sarabha, which is the ancestral village of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, a revolutionary who was martyred during India’s freedom struggle. He said that it was a long demand of the area residents that this road should be renamed as ‘Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Marg’.

According to the minister, a notification in this regard has been issued by the Punjab government and keeping in mind the historical importance of village Sarabha. He said that Congress leader Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu took up the matter with CM Amarinder Singh following which decision was taken to rename the road.

While replying to a query related to renaming of upcoming international airport at Halwara as ‘Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport’, Singla said that Punjab government is also considering this demand and he would request Captain Amarinder Singh to take up this issue with the Union government.

Singla also visited the memorial constructed in the village as well as the ancestral house of the martyr.

He informed that the Punjab government has advertised 4,500 posts of teachers for government schools, while advertisement for additional 4,500 posts would be put out shortly.

