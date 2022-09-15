scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Ludhiana: Punjabi singer G Khan booked for singing ‘inappropriate’ songs at Ganesh Visarjan event

Police booked the singer and Honey Bedi, the son of former BJP MLA Harish Bedi, who organised the event for hurting religious sentiments.

File photo of Punjabi singer G Khan.

The Ludhiana police on Wednesday booked Punjabi singer G Khan for hurting religious sentiments by allegedly singing ‘inappropriate’ songs at a Ganesh Chaturthi Visarjan programme in Janakpuri area of Ludhiana. The police also booked Honey Bedi, the son of former BJP MLA Harish Bedi, who organised the event.

On September 9, when Khan was invited to sing at a local Ganesh Visarjan programme in Janakpuri, he allegedly sang songs such as ‘Peg motey motey whiskey wale’ and ‘Choli ke peeche kya hai’ at the religious gathering.

Police said that an FIR was registered against Khan and Bedi on the basis of information they received. The FIR was registered under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code at Division Number 2 police station. Both are yet to be arrested.

Earlier, Khan had apologised after the videos of the event had gone viral on social media.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita SinghPremium
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita Singh
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...Premium
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earningsPremium
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earnings

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 02:05:14 pm
Next Story

MHT CET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: How to download PCM and PCB score card

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement