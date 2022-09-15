Ludhiana: Punjabi singer G Khan booked for singing ‘inappropriate’ songs at Ganesh Visarjan event

The Ludhiana police on Wednesday booked Punjabi singer G Khan for hurting religious sentiments by allegedly singing ‘inappropriate’ songs at a Ganesh Chaturthi Visarjan programme in Janakpuri area of Ludhiana. The police also booked Honey Bedi, the son of former BJP MLA Harish Bedi, who organised the event.

On September 9, when Khan was invited to sing at a local Ganesh Visarjan programme in Janakpuri, he allegedly sang songs such as ‘Peg motey motey whiskey wale’ and ‘Choli ke peeche kya hai’ at the religious gathering.

Police said that an FIR was registered against Khan and Bedi on the basis of information they received. The FIR was registered under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code at Division Number 2 police station. Both are yet to be arrested.

Earlier, Khan had apologised after the videos of the event had gone viral on social media.