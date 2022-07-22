scorecardresearch
Ludhiana: Punjab Police Head Constable held with 1.8 kilos of poppy husk

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
Updated: July 22, 2022 8:04:23 pm
poppy husk, LudhianaA case under sections 15, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at Sadar police station. (Representative Image)

Ludhiana police on Friday said they have nabbed a Head Constable of the force for allegedly being involved in drug peddling and recovered 1.8 kilos of poppy husk from his possession.

The accused, police said, was identified as Anil Kumar of Pathan Chak village of Pathankot. Kumar is deputed as the gunman of BJP Kisan Morcha national secretary, Sukhminder Pal Singh Grewal.
Investigating officer of the case, ASI Major Singh, said Kumar was arrested from Pakhowal road during a special checking drive. Kumar, police said, was crossing the area with a bag in his hand.

The police stopped him for checking. On being frisked, they recovered 1.8 kilos of poppy husk from his possession.

A case under sections 15, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at Sadar police station.

