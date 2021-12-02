Ludhiana: Punjab home guard shoots self ‘accidentally’

A 50-year-old police personnel, posted as Punjab Home Guard (PHG) at Hambran police post, Ludhiana, allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon inside the police post, Wednesday. The victim was identified as Gurmeet Singh of Bassian village. Inspector Satwant Singh, SHO, Ladhowal police station said that the victim fired the gun accidentally when he was cleaning his service weapon. The bullet pierced through his stomach. When he was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead. The body has been sent for postmortem at Civil Hospital.

SHO Ladhowal added that another police personnel was present on the spot when the incident occurred. He alerted the senior officials and informed them about it. Gurmeet is survived by wife and two daughters.