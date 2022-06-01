Ludhiana: PRTC bus conductor ‘robbed’, protest leads to traffic jam on NH

Three persons allegedly robbed a conductor of a Punjab Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus at gunpoint near Ladhowal toll plaza on Ludhiana-Jalandhar National Highway on Wednesday, leading to a protest that blocked traffic on the highway for nearly an hour.

Police, however, said that the matter was “suspicious” and they were verifying the details after checking CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza.

Sahil, the conductor of the bus plying on the Patiala-Amritsar route via Ludhiana, told the police that three men who were traveling on a motorbike and a scooter, hurled abuses at him after crossing the toll plaza. According to the conductor, when he stepped out of the bus to check why they were hurling abuses, the accused flashed a weapon and stole Rs 10,000 and his gold chain.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Harish Behl said that the “matter was suspicious”. “We are checking CCTV camera footage installed at the toll plaza,” he said. There was no attempt to loot or harm the bus passengers, he added.

Inspector Jasbir Singh, the station house officer of Ladhowal police station, said that an FIR was being registered on the statement of the bus conductor.

The protest by locals ended after police assured them of proper investigation in the case.