Ludhiana: Pregnant minor married off to man who raped her, FIR lodged

Ludhiana rural police have booked a 20-year-old man who allegedly married a minor he had raped on multiple occasions, over a year ago. According to the FIR, parents of the accused married him off to the girl after the latter was found to be pregnant.

Police said the FIR was registered on the complaint of Rajinder Singh, member panchayat of a village in Ludhiana, who had alleged that the minor had been raped by the accused.

Inspector Jasvir Singh, SHO of the local police station, said that in 2019, the girl, whose family was acquainted with the family of the accused, was living with them. The SHO said the minor was around 15 years old when she was married to the accused in November 2019. Three months after their marriage, she gave birth to a boy.

“The complainant is a neighbour of the accused and had submitted a complaint after he got to know that the minor girl was married following her pregnancy,” said the SHO, adding that the FIR has been registered after investigation. Though the complainant had initially complained to SSP Ludhiana Rural, no action was taken, he claimed. He later submitted a complaint to Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta and Women & Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary, following which an inquiry was marked into the case.

The SHO further said that the girl is now around 16.5 years of age. The accused was booked under sections 10, 11 of Child Marriage Act and section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“More names may be added to the FIR after further investigation. We are also probing the roles of the parents of both the accused and the girl. No one has been arrested yet,” said the SHO.