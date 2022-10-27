Ludhiana commuters face a bumpy ride as potholes and rodents deface the city

From deep potholed roads to broken footpaths on flyovers and bridges damaged by rats, residents of Ludhiana are having a tough time moving around the city.

With no patching and repair work carried out after the monsoon season ended, large potholes have formed in almost every neighbourhood and on main roads of Ludhiana, making the ride not only bumpy but also dangerous for drivers, motorcyclists and pedestrians.

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (LMC), the largest municipal body in the state covering an area of 159 sq km and catering to a population of around Rs 16 lakh, says it is facing a shortage of funds and materials required for road repairs.

In its annual budget passed this year, the LMC set an income generation target of around Rs 968 crore, with Rs 100 crore marked for repair, maintenance and building of roads.

Information gathered by The Indian Express revealed that between April 1 and October 17 this year, LMC generated an income of Rs 320 crore compared to Rs 389 crore during the same period last year.

However, the municipal body has only received Rs 111 crores out of Rs 611 crores as its share in the GST – a major component of its revenue — levied by the government. It is also yet to receive the municipal tax of Rs 30 crore collected by Punjab State Power Corporation on electricity bills.

With tax collection expected to pick up in the last quarter, LMC officials said they are likely to meet the revenue target by the end of the financial year.

The pockmarks dotting the city

After it rained heavily on October 4, industrialists in the Focal Point area of Ludhiana took to the social media posting pictures of inundated roads and blaming the municipal corporation for the laxity and delay in repairing roads and the drainage system.

The industrialists also held a meeting and later issued a statement, which said: “Focal Point of Ludhiana is an industrial sector which pays huge taxes in the form of water and sewer charges, property tax, development tax etc. The tax collected from Focal Point is used by the government to provide facilities to other parts of the state which is totally unethical. Our taxes should be used for the development of our area. Industrialists of Focal Point may not pay taxes to the government if there is no improvement in the infrastructure in the near future.”

Badish Jindal, president of Punjab Small Industries Association, said: “Broken roads and deep potholes puts Ludhiana in a bad light before our clients who come from other cities and, sometimes, from overseas. The roads in Focal Point get flooded with sewer water mixed with industrial waste. We are doing our business under such difficult conditions.”

The pothole problem got worse during the monsoon season this year and commuters fumed as they navigated through the broken roads filled with dirt and water every day.

“Never seen such dirty roads in Ludhiana before …. repair needs to be done now,” said RTI activist Kuldeep Singh Khaira, who has requested the municipal corporation several times to fix the damaged road opposite Guru Nanak Engineering college, near Gill Chowk.

“Hundreds of students come to the college every day. The deep potholes cause traffic snarls,” said Khaira.

Large potholes developed again on the main road in Ludhiana’s Model Town Extension area after it was repaired last year in October.

“The condition of this road had started deteriorating after traffic near Pakhowal railway crossing was diverted to this stretch due to the ongoing construction of a road under bridge. They should have at least applied patches here. It’s hard to drive without getting a backache,” said Jindal, adding that the city is dotted with potholes.

Aditya Dachalwal, LMC additional commissioner, said: “Due to shortage of materials, several projects have been stalled. We have floated a tender for carrying out road repair work in the industrial Focal Point area. The contract for repairing the road at Kaka Dhola and the stretch between Dhandari bridge to railway line has already been awarded.”

Of mice and men

Potholes are not the only roadblocks commuters face while travelling in Ludhiana. Rodents feeding on garbage bins lying under bridges and flyovers across the city are said to have hollowed out the structures, damaging the footpaths and making them unsafe.

On April 30, a portion of footpath on Jagraon bridge caved in, prompting a high-level inquiry by the municipal corporation. An inspection revealed that rodents had entered the weep holes provided in the retaining walls to drain water and had moved out soil from inside, which led to the weakening of the structure.

Gurpal Singh Grewal, a city-based businessman who had first highlighted the damage, said a fish market and a drain near the bridge were attracting the rodents.

Singh, who runs a shop near the bridge, said that this was not the first time that rodents had damaged the bridge.

“A couple of years ago rodents had started damaging the retaining wall near Durga Mata Mandir, but it was noticed early and the wall was plastered,” he said.

On May 14, 2018, the retaining wall of Gill Chowk flyover collapsed, ostensibly after rodents excavated soil from the earthfilling area of the wall.

A three-member committee formed to look into the incident had suggested removing garbage dumps lying under the bridges and flyovers across the city.

Rakesh Singla, superintending engineer of LMC’s building and roadways department, said, “A few incidents happened in the past due to the presence of garbage at the spot, which attracted rodents. But now we have started using reinforced concrete cement (RCC), which has solved the problem to a great extent.”

LMC additional commissioner Dachalwal said that the municipal body is committed to construct as well as repair roads across the city, adding that patching of potholes near Dholewal Chowk has already started.