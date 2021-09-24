Ludhiana police sub-inspector slaps Moga deputy mayor during raid in scrap market

HIGH DRAMA ensued in Moga city Thursday evening after a sub-inspector of Ludhiana Police allegedly slapped and manhandled Moga Deputy Mayor Ashok Dhamija during a raid at a scrap market in connection with a motorbike theft case.

A team of Ludhiana police led by Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO division number 5 police station, raided a shop in Moga’s scrap market in connection with the theft of around seven motorbikes which the accused allegedly sold in Moga. During the raid, Dhamija, who is also president of Moga’s Scrap Market Association, tried to intervene and asked Ludhiana police to provide details of the case.

CCTV footage purportedly shows Dhamija standing in the shop and talking to other cops when the SHO enters. He first points a finger at Dhamija and then allegedly slaps and pushes him in a fit of rage.

After the incident, shopkeepers from the scrap market and other Congress councillors from Moga started protesting against the cop and demanded strictest action. They demanded that the cop be suspended and FIR registered against him.

Dhamija said the shop owner had requested him to intervene, being the president of the market association. “A person in civil dress was accompanying the police team. He was apparently under influence of drugs. When I asked him what the matter was, he told me to talk to the SHO. When the SHO came inside, he straightaway started misbehaving and asking who I was. I kept asking him politely what the matter was but without even listening to a word, he just slapped me and pushed me. When I asked him from where he has come, he said I should see his vehicle parked outside to know who he was. Then he told me to get out of the shop immediately. He said that he was in-charge of a police station in Ludhiana and no one can stop him. I told him that I am the market association president but he continued to misbehave and use foul language.”

“The SHO slapped me and misbehaved…He openly said he has contacts with higher ups so no one can stop him or do any harm,” said Dhamija.

The sub-inspector meanwhile said the slap “was not intentional” but happened “in the heat of the moment”.

“We came to Moga to enquire about seven motorbikes that were stolen from Ludhiana and sold in Moga. An argument was already ensuing inside when I entered the shop. I tried to tell him (Dhamija) to go out but he did not go. It all happened in the heat of the moment…I wasn’t aware that he was deputy mayor, nor did he tell me so,” said Kuldeep Singh.

Congress’ Moga MLA Dr Harjot Kamal said: “It is gross misbehaviour and high-headedness of the cop. We demand strictest action against him including an FIR. They did not even inform local police about the raid.”

Moga SSP Dhruman Nimbale said they have informed senior Ludhiana Police officials about the incident. “Ludhiana police team hadn’t kept local police in loop before the raid. However, they made an official entry in Ludhiana about the Moga raid. Shopkeepers are demanding an FIR against the SHO. We are taking legal opinion and statements are being recorded,” said the SSP.

Congress councillors were sitting on protest outside Moga city 1 police station till the filing of this report.