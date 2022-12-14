Crackdown on consuming liquor in cars: Ludhiana police registers 44 FIRs, books 82 persons in a day

In a major crackdown on persons consuming liquor while sitting inside their vehicles, the Ludhiana Police conducted surprise raids at 13 places in the intervening night of Monday, and arrested 82 persons. Police said that 44 FIRs have been registered for the offence.

While issuing a warning to the violators, Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that such raids will be conducted on a regular basis along with the drive against drunken driving.

Sidhu stated that he received several complaints from the city residents about the trend of consuming liquor while parking cars on roadside etc. Some women also complained that eatery owners were encouraging such people to consume liquor in their cars.

“Following the complaints we formed special teams at zone level and conducted raids from 8 pm to 11 pm on Monday. The police conducted raids at Feroze Gandhi Market, South City, Rajguru Nagar Market, Rishi Nagar Market, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar Market, Model Town Market, Pakhowal road, Sector 32 market at Chandigarh road, Gol Market Moti Nagar, Jalandhar Bypass Chowk, Flower Chowk, 33 Futta road Giaspura and Dana Mandi in Shimlapuri,”said Sidhu.

The violators have been booked under sections 1/68/14 of the excise act in 44 FIRs registered at different police stations across the city.

CP Sidhu further said that violators may feel that FIR wasn’t an issue as sections were bailable but they must keep in mind that they will face issues in getting a passport and visas to visit abroad with registration of these FIRs.