Ludhiana Police launch Project Sawera to rehabilitate victims of sexual abuse, their kin

CP Rakesh Aggarwal stated that as a society, it is our moral obligation to help these victims and not just as a course of duty. "We intend to empower the victims by providing them employment and CII is already committed to help," he said.

Ludhiana city Commissioner of Police, Rakesh Aggarwal, on Friday, launched ‘Project Sawera: Ek Nayi Subah, Ek Nayi Shuruwat’ during an interactive session of the police with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The aim of the project, Aggarwal said, would be to provide proactive support to rape victims and helping in their rehabilitation.

ADCP Ludhiana Rupinder Kaur Sra, who is the brainchild behind the project, said the endeavour aims to secure the future of sexual attack victims and make their dreams come true through hard-work, besides giving the affected families an opportunity for respectful acceptance in society.

CP Rakesh Aggarwal stated that as a society, it is our moral obligation to help these victims and not just as a course of duty. “We intend to empower the victims by providing them employment and CII is already committed to help,” he said.

Sharing the inspiration behind the project, Sra said, “There are so many such cases, and I have always wondered what can be done to help make the lives of the victims better. Providing them with employment will be a huge step in this direction.”

She also appealed to other organisations to come forward and provide financial aid/education to victims and children of victims of abuse.

Underlining the need to provide counseling to these victims and provide them with emotional support, Sra pointed out that efforts are being made to rope in social organisations.

Project Sawera is led by ADCP Zone 4, Rupinder Kaur Sra, and includes top businesspersons — like Joint managing director of Vidhata Group Entrepreneur, Amit Juneja, the director of Sehaj Solutions, and also the current chairman of CII, Ludhiana, Ashpreet Singh Sahni, besides Managing Director of HRBL Group and also the current vice-chairman of CII, Ludhiana, Ashwin Nagpal, — along with senior consultant, and pediatric critical care specialist in Clio Mother and Child Institute, Ludhiana, Dr Mehak Bansal, senior consultant at Clio Mother and Child Institute, Ludhiana, Dr Venus Bansal, and senior psychologist Dr Rashi, as its members.