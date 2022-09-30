Ludhiana police get 13-day remand of Lawrence Bishnoi in 2017 murder case

The Ludhiana police on Thursday obtained 13-days of remand of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in a 2017 murder case that remains unsolved.

A local court sent Bishnoi to the custody of Ludhiana police till October 12.

As per details, one Harvinder Singh Bittu, 40, was shot dead at his residence in Harkrishan Vihar of Meharban area on February 9, 2017. Bittu worked as a cable TV network operator. Police suspect that Bishnoi got him murdered through his gang members with a motive to grab his business.

Police sources however said that the complainant in the murder case had alleged that Bishnoi and his gang members were trying to extort money from Bittu, who was shot after he refused to cough up the money.

Police on Thursday sought 14-days of remand of the gangster, but the court granted only 13 days for questioning. In the court, the police said that they suspected the involvement of Bishnoi in the murder case so they have to arrest rest of the accused and recover the weapons used in the crime.

Before producing Bishnoi in the court, the police beefed up security in the court complex, as his rival Davinder Bambiha gang has threatened to murder Bishnoi.

Unidentified assailants had shot Bittu dead, with his body later being found with three bullet injuries — one in the head and two in the chest.

There was no sign of loot or scuffle on the spot. The victim had married twice and used to live alone.

His first wife Santosh, who lived in the neighborhood, used to serve food to him. On February 9, 2017, her son Ramandeep had come to serve breakfast to his father. As the main door was open, Ramandeep had put the breakfast on the table and returned.

After sometime Santosh had come to collect utensils and found the food was untouched. So she went to the room to inquire and found the body of her husband lying on the bed.

The Meharban police had lodged a murder case against unidentified accused.

Sources said that Ludhiana police was also planning to get gangster Kanwar Randeep Singh, alias SK Kharoud, a close aide of Bishnoi, on production warrant from Tihar jail for his alleged role in supplying weapons for Sidhu Moosewala’s murder.