Ludhiana police busts drug racket; Nigerian among 6 held

The Ludhiana police has busted a drug supply racket with the arrest of six accused, including a Nigerian national, and recovered 360 gm heroin, Rs 14,600 drug money, two cars and three two-wheelers from their possession.

The accused were identified as Ebuka Pronsper of Nigeria, Prince Sidhu of Daresi, Paramjit Singh of Pawat village of Zirakpur, Kulwinder Singh alias Kala of Dashmesh Colony of Mohali, Daljit Singh of Phull Khurd village of Rupnagar, and Rohit Kumar of Morinda of Ropar.

The police arrested the accused from different locations, including Ludhiana, Haryana and Delhi.

Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that police arrested Sidhu during special checking and recovered 50 gm heroin, 90 empty pouches and a scooter from him. A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act was registered against him at Division number 3 police station.

“During questioning the accused told the police that he procures heroin from Ebuka Pronsper, who is settled in Delhi’s Chandan Vihar and supplies drugs in Punjab and Haryana. Following the information provided by Sidhu, the police in a joint operation arrested Pronsper,” said the police commissioner.

Later, the police added Sections 29, 27 of NDPS Act in the FIR.