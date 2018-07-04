Ludhiana: People’s movement starts to save 1,900 trees to be chopped for road project

Ludhiana residents launched a movement Tuesday to save 1,960 trees from being razed for construction of a proposed elevated road project at Ferozepur road. Gurmeet Singh Ludhiana residents launched a movement Tuesday to save 1,960 trees from being razed for construction of a proposed elevated road project at Ferozepur road. Gurmeet Singh

To save at least 1,960 fully grown trees proposed to be felled for Elevated Road project on national highway Ferozepur road which passes through the city, the residents of Ludhiana coming together Tuesday started a people’s protest.

People from all the age groups including senior citizens, youths and children came out on roads and protested against decision to fell 1,960 trees in Ludhiana, an industrial city which already is among the most polluted cities in the world.

Holding placards and green balloons outside Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) from where the green belt is proposed to be destroyed, people said they won’t allow the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to chop off a single tree for Rs 770 crore project.

Charanjit Singh, district forest officer (DFO) Ludhiana said that they too are not in favour of felling trees and effort is on to save at least 800 of them. Charanjit Singh, district forest officer (DFO) Ludhiana said that they too are not in favour of felling trees and effort is on to save at least 800 of them.

With messages like ‘Rukh Saddey Dost’ (Trees are our friends) and ‘Don’t Kill Us for Development’, protesters hung placards on trees and hugged them. They said that if need be, a Chipko movement will be started when tree felling starts. “If people of Delhi can force the authorities to save 16,000 trees with their protest, so can we. We will hug them and won’t allow a single tree to be felled. Already in two years, thousands of trees have been axed for Sidhwan canal road and Chandigarh road projects. Now Ferozepur road is the only highway left with fully grown trees. It has trees as old as 60-70 years. We cannot afford this loss now,” said a number of students and youths who joined the protest.

Initially NHAI had also claimed that it will ‘try’ to save some 400-500 trees by modifying road design but now it has backtracked on it. Initially NHAI had also claimed that it will ‘try’ to save some 400-500 trees by modifying road design but now it has backtracked on it.

The mass movement also saw participation of hundreds of women who came with their children. The protesters lined up outside PAU where project work has already started and NHAI has started dumping debris in green belts killing small trees and bushes.

People have decided that protest will now continue daily at 6 pm outside PAU. Also, a signature petition will be started and submitted to authorities. Also some are planning to file a separate petition with NGT and High Court demanding stay on project.

With messages like ‘Rukh Saddey Dost’ (Trees are our friends) and ‘Don’t Kill Us for Development’, protesters hung placards on trees and hugged them. With messages like ‘Rukh Saddey Dost’ (Trees are our friends) and ‘Don’t Kill Us for Development’, protesters hung placards on trees and hugged them.

Meanwhile, NHAI is now awaiting permission from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to cut 1,963 trees as the tribunal has already imposed a blanket ban on tree felling in Punjab. “We already have permission from the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to use these green belts on highway for our project. We are just awaiting NGT nod to start tree felling. The next hearing in NGT is on July 12,” said BS Chauhan, project director, NHAI to The Indian Express.

Initially NHAI had also claimed that it will ‘try’ to save some 400-500 trees by modifying road design but now it has backtracked on it. Sources said most probably all 1,963 trees on highway from Bharat Nagar Chowk till Municipal Corporation limits (towards Westend Mall) will be chopped.

Meanwhile, NHAI is now awaiting permission from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to cut 1,963 trees as the tribunal has already imposed a blanket ban on tree felling in Punjab. Meanwhile, NHAI is now awaiting permission from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to cut 1,963 trees as the tribunal has already imposed a blanket ban on tree felling in Punjab.

Charanjit Singh, district forest officer (DFO) Ludhiana said that they too are not in favour of felling trees and effort is on to save at least 800 of them. “We have been pressing NHAI to save at least 800 of 1,963 trees which they want to chop. It will literally leave the entire highway barren. Tomorrow we will ask them again to mark those trees ‘yellow’ which they can save. According to us, they can easily save 800. We are trying,” he said.

Importantly, the elevated road project has been a controversial one since its inception as traffic experts including Punjab traffic advisor Navdeep Asija have already flagged that there is no current need of it. The project is just being pursued to utilize Rs 800 crore released by central government against expert advise.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd