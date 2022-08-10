Ludhiana: PAU student’s body recovered from canal

The body of a Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) student was recovered from Sidhwan Canal, Ludhiana on Tuesday. Police said that 22-year-old Hemjot, who hailed from Bathinda and lived in the campus hostel, was “stressed due to exams”.

“She was scheduled to appear for a statistics exam on Monday. She was having panic attacks and had visited the university hospital for consultation. She left the hostel on August 6 without informing anyone. We had filed a missing FIR on her father’s complaint,” said sub-inspector Harpreet Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sarabha Nagar police station.

“Her body was floating in the canal which indicates that she died by suicide the same day. However, no suicide note could be recovered. The police have proceeded with inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC on the basis of the statements of her father” the SHO said.