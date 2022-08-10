Ludhiana: PAU student’s body recovered from canal

Updated: August 10, 2022 9:06:06 am
The body of a Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) student was recovered from Sidhwan Canal, Ludhiana on Tuesday. Police said that 22-year-old Hemjot, who hailed from Bathinda and lived in the campus hostel, was “stressed due to exams”.
“She was scheduled to appear for a statistics exam on Monday. She was having panic attacks and had visited the university hospital for consultation. She left the hostel on August 6 without informing anyone. We had filed a missing FIR on her father’s complaint,” said sub-inspector Harpreet Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sarabha Nagar police station.
“Her body was floating in the canal which indicates that she died by suicide the same day. However, no suicide note could be recovered. The police have proceeded with inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC on the basis of the statements of her father” the SHO said.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Shrikant Tyagi got ‘vidhayak’ sticker from ex-MLA, will probe how he got police gunners, says Noida police chief
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
While You Were Asleep: Trent Boult released from NZ contract, Kyrgios wins against Sebastian, Ortiz withdraws from LIV Golf players’ lawsuit, Dynamo Kyiv in the CL playoffs
Trent Boult released from NZ contract to spend more time at home
Delhi CM Kejriwal unfurls 500th high-mast Tricolour at Mayur Vihar
‘It takes a small trigger to unleash our baser instincts’: Vivek Mansukhani
Delhi gurdwara priest offered US trip to sing kirtans, cheated; 1 held
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was ‘worst film’, Salman Khan refused to do it: ‘I had an issue with climax…’
Chennai News Live: 44th Chess Olympiad draws to a close; will make TN global destination for sports, MK Stalin says
Bollywood has been disrespecting New Delhi for decades, but these 8 films (and shows) capture the capital’s wicked wisdom | City in Cinema
Democrats, Republicans sponsor bill to give thousands of Afghans path to citizenship
Punjab: Khaira calls out Bhullar, says he was part of Nishan Sahib hoisting at Red Fort during farmers protests
AIADMK’s first MP Mayathevar passes away
Agent from Delhi detective agency held for ‘procuring, selling’ call records