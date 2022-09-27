Ludhiana: One shot dead in robbery bid, another injured

One person died while another was injured after a group of robbers allegedly opened fire at a factory in Jaspal Bangar area of Sahnewal in Ludhiana, Monday.

Police said that at least a dozen miscreants allegedly barged inside a fastener manufacturing unit and attempted robbery. While a factory worker died in firing, the nephew of the owner of the factory also suffered minor injuries after a bullet brushed his ear.

Sukhdev Singh, the factory owner, alleged that the robbers ran away with the bags of nuts and bolts. According to the police, the robbers fired at least six bullets.

The deceased was identified as Bhawani Bhikham, 35, who was working here for the past two years.

Sukhdev Singh said that his nephew Jaspreet Singh, 27 and two labourers including Bhikham were present at the factory. At around 4 am Monday, at least twelve robbers barged in the factory after drilling in a hole in the compound wall.

“After hearing the noise, the factory workers came out to check. The robbers opened fire targeting them. One of the bullets hit Bhikham in his stomach. When Jaspreet resisted, the robbers opened fire targeting him. The bullet brushed past his ear. Jaspreet tried to stop the pickup jeep used by the robbers, but the accused dragged him for at least 50 feet. After the robbers left, Bhikham was rushed to the hospital, but he died on the way to the hospital,” said the owner.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that two of the robbers stayed in their Mahindra Bolero Pickup jeep, while their aides barged in the factory. One of the accused was carrying a weapon who fired at least six gunshots.

He added that the factory has no CCTV camera installed in the premises. However, the police have scanned the CCTVs installed near the spot in which the accused have been captured.

Police registered an FIR against unidentified persons at Sahnewal police station.