Ludhiana: One dead following robbery attempt at Muthoot gold loan office

One man was killed when three armed men tried to loot gold and cash from a branch office of Muthoot Fincorp in Sunder Nagar area of Ludhiana on Saturday.

Police said that the robbers started shooting, injuring the branch manager. In retaliatory firing by the company’s security guard, one of the robbers died and two others managed to flee even as locals tried to nab them.

J Elanchezhian, Joint CP (headquarters), Ludhiana Police, told The Indian Express, “Three armed men attempted to rob the branch office of Muthoot in Sunder Nagar. They started shooting, injuring the branch manager. There was retaliatory firing by the security guard during which one of the robbers died.”

Cops from Daresi police station are investigating the matter and an FIR was being registered, the Joint CP said.