Ludhiana: NRI stabbed to death with ‘kirpan’ over Rs 1,000, 5 of family held

According to police, the deceased had given Rs 1,000 to one Amritpal Singh, a resident of Raikot. (Representational Image) According to police, the deceased had given Rs 1,000 to one Amritpal Singh, a resident of Raikot. (Representational Image)

A 40-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death with a ‘kirpan’ in Ludhiana’s Cheema village Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Avtar Singh, was an NRI who had come back from Italy around two months back. The entire murder was captured in a video by an onlooker following which the Ludhiana (rural) police arrested five accused (all from one family) within a few hours.

According to police, the deceased had given Rs 1,000 to one Amritpal Singh, a resident of Raikot. When he asked Amritpal’s mother Sukhwinder Kaur to return the money, she along with her brother-in-law Karamjit Singh and three sons Amritpal Singh, Lakhvir Singh and Jasvir Singh allegedly attacked him. Amritpal Singh (26) allegedly stabbed him with a kirpan multiple times.

Inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO Hathur police station said that Sukhwinder Kaur is a widow and was living with her brother-in-law and her sons. Her son Amritpal Singh had taken Rs 1,000 from Avtar Singh. On Thursday morning, when she met Avtar Singh he asked for his money.

After she denied owning him any money, both engaged in a heated argument. After some time, her sons and brother-in-law barged into the residence of Avtar Singh and launched an attack on him. The five accused have been arrested and booked under Section 302 (murder) and 148 (rioting) of the IPC in an FIR registered at Hathur police station.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App