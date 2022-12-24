NRI meet in Ludhiana: Fast track courts for NRIs soon in Punjab, says minister

Punjab NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal Friday said that AAP government would soon set up fast track courts in the state to facilitate Punjabi NRIs in addressing their issues in a short span of time.

Presiding over third Punjabi NRIs Naal Milni at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan in Ludhiana, Dhaliwal said that the state government was committed to prompt resolution of their grievances by taking the initiative of such meets.

The minister also said that these courts would be functioning dedicatedly for the speedy redressal of Non Resident Indians’ (NRIs) issues pertaining to civil cases. “I have already spoken to the CM in this regard,” said Dhaliwal, adding that the proceedings will be initiated soon to establish courts to deal civil cases of NRIs so that their time and money could be saved.

Dhaliwal said that the NRIs would be made active partners in the state’s progress. He also lauded the contribution being made by NRI Punjabis in the development of villages and cities. He further pointed out that nodal officers are being deputed in the districts, who would get the issues of NRIs done at the earliest without any delay.

In the presence of senior civil and police department officials, Dhaliwal heard the problems of NRIs from Ludhiana, Sangrur, Malerkotla and Barnala districts and directed that these complaints should be resolved immediately.

During the meeting, district wise counters were established for the convenience of the NRIs where civil and police administration officials were listening to their issues. A total of 170 cases were heard during today’s event.

The Cabinet Minister urged the NRIs to actively participate in these meetings and said that upcoming Punjabi NRIs Naal Milni will be held in Moga on December 26 followed by Amritsar on December 30 for which NRIs can apply online Punjab Government portal https://eservices.punjab.gov.in or on the spot.