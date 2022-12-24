scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

NRI meet in Ludhiana: Fast track courts for NRIs soon in Punjab, says minister

Presiding over third Punjabi NRIs Naal Milni at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan in Ludhiana, Punjab NRI Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal said that the state government was committed to prompt resolution of their grievances by taking the initiative of such meets.

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also said that the fast trcak NRI courts would be functioning dedicatedly for the speedy redressal of Non Resident Indians' (NRIs) issues pertaining to civil cases. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Punjab NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal Friday said that AAP government would soon set up fast track courts in the state to facilitate Punjabi NRIs in addressing their issues in a short span of time.

Presiding over third Punjabi NRIs Naal Milni at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan in Ludhiana, Dhaliwal said that the state government was committed to prompt resolution of their grievances by taking the initiative of such meets.

Also Read |Policy to safeguard interests of diaspora soon: NRI Minister

The minister also said that these courts would be functioning dedicatedly for the speedy redressal of Non Resident Indians’ (NRIs) issues pertaining to civil cases. “I have already spoken to the CM in this regard,” said Dhaliwal, adding that the proceedings will be initiated soon to establish courts to deal civil cases of NRIs so that their time and money could be saved.

Dhaliwal said that the NRIs would be made active partners in the state’s progress. He also lauded the contribution being made by NRI Punjabis in the development of villages and cities. He further pointed out that nodal officers are being deputed in the districts, who would get the issues of NRIs done at the earliest without any delay.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...

In the presence of senior civil and police department officials, Dhaliwal heard the problems of NRIs from Ludhiana, Sangrur, Malerkotla and Barnala districts and directed that these complaints should be resolved immediately.

During the meeting, district wise counters were established for the convenience of the NRIs where civil and police administration officials were listening to their issues. A total of 170 cases were heard during today’s event.

Also Read |Punjab government to organise ‘NRI Punjabian Naal Milni’ on December 16

The Cabinet Minister urged the NRIs to actively participate in these meetings and said that upcoming Punjabi NRIs Naal Milni will be held in Moga on December 26 followed by Amritsar on December 30 for which NRIs can apply online Punjab Government portal https://eservices.punjab.gov.in or on the spot.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 12:21:40 pm
Next Story

Sabyasachi’s latest collection of tote bags does not go down well with netizens. Here’s why

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close